Given that ﻿ y = x 5 y=x^5 y=x5﻿ and ﻿ d x d t = 5 \frac{dx}{dt}=5 dtdx​=5﻿, what is ﻿ d y d t \frac{dy}{dt} dtdy​﻿ when ﻿ x = − 2 x=-2 x=−2﻿?