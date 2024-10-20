A ball is thrown vertically upwards, and its height above the ground is given by the function h ( t ) h(t) , where t t represents time in seconds. At t = 2 t = 2 seconds, the ball's height is 80 80 feet, and at t = 3 t = 3 seconds, its height is 100 100 feet. Determine the values of h ( 2 ) h(2) and h ( 3 ) h(3) , and calculate the average velocity of the ball over the time interval from t = 2 t = 2 to t = 3 t = 3 .