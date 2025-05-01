A scientific instrument is dropped from a stationary drone and falls with a velocity (in m/s \text{m/s} ) given by v ( t ) = 8.5 t v(t) = 8.5t , neglecting air resistance. After 7 7 s s , a parachute opens and the instrument instantly slows to a constant speed of 8 8 m/s \text{m/s} , which it maintains for the next 18 18 s s until it reaches the ground. How far does the instrument fall in the first 25 25 s s after it is released? (Round to the nearest integer.)