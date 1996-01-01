Let the sequence { b n } n = 0 ∞ \{b_n\}_{n=0}^{\infty} be defined by the recurrence b n + 1 = 1 4 b n + 8 b_{n+1} = \frac{1}{4} b_n + 8 , with b 0 = 2 b_0 = 2 . Assuming the sequence converges, which of the following is the limit of { b n } \{b_n\} as n → ∞ n \to \infty ?