For the function g ( x ) = x 3 − 6 x 2 + 9 x g(x)=x^3-6x^2+9x , plot the zeros of ﻿ g ( x ) g(x) g(x)﻿ and the zeros of its derivative ﻿ g ′ ( x ) g^{\prime}(x) g′(x)﻿.