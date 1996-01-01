Teams X and Y enter a sudden-death shootout after tying in a game. The teams take turns attempting shots, and the first team to score wins the shootout. Each team has a 1 5 \frac{1}{5} chance of scoring on their attempt, and Team X shoots first. The probability that Team X eventually wins can be expressed as the series ∑ k = 0 ∞ 1 5 ( 4 5 ) 2 k \displaystyle\sum_{k=0}^{\infty} \frac{1}{5} \left(\frac{4}{5}\right)^{2k} . Find the value of this series.