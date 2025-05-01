Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
57 of 0
Problem 57Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 0dx(x+2)(x2+4)\displaystyle \int_{0}^{\infty} \frac{dx}{(x+2)(x^2+4)}.