Suppose g ( x ) = k g(x) = k is a constant function on the interval [ 2 , 7 ] [2, 7] . For any partition of [ 2 , 7 ] [2,7] into n n equal subintervals, do the left and right Riemann sums for g g over [ 2 , 7 ] [2, 7] yield the exact value of ∫ 2 7 g ( x ) d x \int_2^7 g(x)\,dx ?