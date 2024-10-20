The total surface area of a right circular cone (including its base) is given by S = π r ( r + r 2 + h 2 ) S=\pi r\left(r+\sqrt{r^2+h^2}\right) , where r r is the base radius and h h is the height. Determine how d S d t \frac{dS}{dt} is related to d h d t \frac{dh}{dt} if r r is constant.