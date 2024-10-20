From the graph of the function h ( x ) = { ∣ x ∣ + 1 , x < 0 2 x − 1 , 0 ≤ x < 3 4 , x ≥ 3 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\left\vert x\right\vert+1,x<0\\ 2x-1,0\le x<3\\ 4,x\ge3\end{cases} below, assess its limits and continuity, and tell if h ( x ) h\left(x\right) has a removable discontinuity at x = 0 x=0 and x = 3 x=3 . Explain.