Consider the power series defined by f ( x ) = ∑ k = 0 ∞ x k = 1 1 − x \displaystyle f(x) = \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} x^k = \frac{1}{1-x} , for ∣ x ∣ < 1 |x| < 1 , and the partial sum of the first n n terms given by S n ( x ) = ∑ k = 0 n − 1 x k {\displaystyle S_{n}(x)=\sum_{k=0}^{n-1}x^{k}} . Define the remainder after n n terms as R n ( x ) = f ( x ) − S n ( x ) R_{n}(x)=f(x)-S_{n}(x) . Can the remainder be expressed as R n ( x ) = x n 1 − x R_{n}(x)=\frac{x^n}{1-x} ?