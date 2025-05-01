A skydiver jumps from a plane, and her velocity in m / s \text{m}/\text{s} is recorded at various times during her descent. Between t = 20 s t=20~\text{s} and t = 50 s t=50~\text{s} , she is in free fall. Divide the interval [ 20 , 50 ] [20, 50] into n = 5 n = 5 subintervals with grid points t 0 = 20 t_0 = 20 , t 1 = 26 t_1 = 26 , t 2 = 32 t_2 = 32 , t 3 = 38 t_3 = 38 , t 4 = 44 t_4 = 44 , and t 5 = 50 t_5 = 50 . The recorded velocities are: v ( 20 ) = 120 v(20) = 120 , v ( 26 ) = 135 v(26) = 135 , v ( 32 ) = 140 v(32) = 140 , v ( 38 ) = 130 v(38) = 130 , v ( 44 ) = 125 v(44) = 125 , and v ( 50 ) = 115 v(50) = 115 . Use the left Riemann sum to estimate the distance she fell during this interval.