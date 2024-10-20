Given that ﻿ p p p﻿, ﻿ q q q﻿ and ﻿ r r r﻿ are positive integers, find the minimum value of ﻿ ( p 4 + 16 ) ( q 4 + 16 ) ( r 4 + 16 ) p q r \frac{(p^4 + 16)(q^4 + 16)(r^4 + 16)}{pqr} pqr(p4+16)(q4+16)(r4+16)​﻿.