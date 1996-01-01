Consider the function f ( x ) = cos x f(x) = \cos{x} . Let P n ( x ) P_n(x) be the Taylor polynomial of degree n n centered at x = 0 x = 0 for this function. Write an expression for the remainder term R n ( x ) R_n(x) when approximating f ( x ) f(x) by P n ( x ) P_n(x) , for a general integer n n . Express R n ( x ) R_n(x) in a form that involves a value c c between 0 0 and x x .