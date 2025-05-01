Let f ( x ) f(x) be a nonconstant monotonic function (either strictly increasing or strictly decreasing) on [ 0 , 4 ] [0, 4] . For a fixed n n , which statement about the midpoint Riemann sum M n M_n is correct when compared to the left and right Riemann sums ( L n L_{n} and R n R_{n} ) for f ( x ) f\left(x\right) ?