Given that functions a a and b b are differentiable with a ( 0 ) = − 2 a\left(0\right)=-2 , a ′ ( 0 ) = 5 a^{\prime}\left(0\right)=5 , b ( 0 ) = 3 b\left(0\right)=3 , and b ′ ( 0 ) = 4 b^{\prime}\left(0\right)=4 , determine the equation of the line tangent to the graph of A ( x ) = a ( x ) b ( x ) A\left(x\right)=a\left(x\right)b\left(x\right) at x = 0 x=0 .