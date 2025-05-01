A fish population in a lake is initially F ( 0 ) = 120 F(0) = 120 . The growth rate is given by F ′ ( t ) = 25 − t 8 F^{\prime}(t)=25-\frac{t}{8} (fish/month), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 160 0 \leq t \leq 160 , where t t is in months. What is F ( 40 ) F(40) ?