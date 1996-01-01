A container of mass 2 2 kg \text{kg} holds 4 4 kg \text{kg} of a liquid and is lifted vertically a distance of 12 12 m \text{m} . The liquid leaks out at a constant rate of 1 4 \tfrac{1}{4} kg/m \text{kg/m} as the container is raised. Using g = 9.8 g=9.8 m/s 2 \text{m/s}^2 , find the work required to raise the container.