Find the constants m , n , m, n, and o o such that the cubic function y = m x 3 + n x 2 + o x y = mx^3 + nx^2 + ox exhibits a local maximum at ﻿ x = 3 x=3 x=3﻿, a local minimum at ﻿ x = 1 x=1 x=1﻿, and an inflection point at ( 2 , − 8 ) (2, -8) .