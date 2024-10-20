Two points are moving along the x x -axis. The position of the first point at any time t t is given by x 1 = 3 cos ⁡ ( t ) x_1=3\cos\left(t\right) , and the position of the second point is given by x 2 = 3 cos ⁡ ( t + π 2 ) x_2=3\cos\left(t+\frac{\pi}{2}\right) . When do the two points collide on [ 0 , π ] \left\lbrack0,\pi\right\rbrack ?