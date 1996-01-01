A plate shaped like a square with side length b = 1.5 m b = 1.5\text{ m} is placed vertically so that its top edge is 0.5 m 0.5\text{ m} below the surface of a pool filled with water. What is the hydrostatic force on the plate? (Use ρ = 1000 kg/m 3 \rho=1000\text{ kg/m}^3 , g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\text{ m/s}^2 .)