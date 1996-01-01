Tabulate the first ten terms of the sequence a n = n 2 n a_n=\dfrac{n}{2^n} for n = 1 n=1 , 2 2 , ..., 10 10 . From the table, conjecture whether a n a_n converges as n → ∞ n\to\infty . If it does, state the limit. Otherwise, state that no finite limit exists.