A diver jumps off a diving board 10 10 feet above the pool with an initial upward velocity of 16 ft/s 16\text{ ft/s} . The height (in feet) of the diver above the water t t seconds after the jump is given by s ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 16 t + 10 s(t) = -16t^2 + 16t + 10 . When does the diver reach the maximum height?