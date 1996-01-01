An object's displacement is described by a function d ( t ) = m k ln ( cosh ( k g m t ) ) \displaystyle d(t)=\frac{m}{k}\ln\big(\cosh(\sqrt{\tfrac{k g}{m}}\,t)\big) , where m m is the mass of the falling object (in kg \text{kg} ), k k is a drag constant, and g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\text{ m/s}^2 is the acceleration due to gravity. Suppose a skydiver with m = 80 kg m = 80\ \text{kg} and k = 0.25 k = 0.25 jumps from a cliff. To ensure the jumper reaches 95 % 95\% of their terminal velocity before deploying the parachute, and still has at least 300 300 meters of free fall remaining for a safe landing, how tall must the cliff be? Round your answer to two decimal places.