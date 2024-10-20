A riverboat begins its journey upstream at 7 : 30 7:30 A.M. Its position function, s = g ( t ) s = g(t) , gives its location in kilometers t t hours after 7 : 30 7:30 A.M. If the river's current is flowing south and the boat's initial position is considered the origin, determine the average velocity of the boat during the first ﻿ 2 2 2﻿ hours of its journey.