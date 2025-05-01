A certain animal population has a growth rate given by N ′ ( t ) = 15 sin ( π t 4 ) N^{\prime}(t)=15\sin\left(\frac{\pi t}{4}\right) , where t t is in years. If the initial population is N ( 0 ) = 80 N(0) = 80 , does the population ever reach extinction (i.e., does N ( t ) = 0 N(t) = 0 for any t > 0 t>0 )?