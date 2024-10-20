A particle is moving along a line such that its position at time t t in seconds is given by p ( t ) = ( 2 t 3 − 9 t 2 + 12 t ) p\left(t\right)=\left(2t^3-9t^2+12t\right) cm \text{cm} . Find the total distance the particle travels from t = 0 t = 0 to t = 3 t=3 .