Use Newton’s method to find all real roots of f ( x ) = x 4 − sec ⁡ ( x ) f\left(x\right)=\frac{x}{4}-\sec\left(x\right) on [ 0 , 10 ] \left\lbrack0,10\right\rbrack , by first performing a preliminary analysis (with graphing if desired) to choose good starting approximations. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.