Suppose the acceleration of a particle moving along a straight path is given by a function of position a ( x ) = − k ( 1 + x L ) 2 a\left(x\right)=-\frac{k}{\left(1+\frac{x}{L}\right)^2} , where k k and L L are positive constants. Using the Chain Rule, relate d v d t \frac{dv}{dt} and d d x ( v 2 ) \frac{d}{dx}\left(v^2\right) , where v = d x d t v=\frac{dx}{dt} .