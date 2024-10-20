Rewrite the given function in the form ﻿ y = f ( u ) y=f\left(u\right) y=f(u)﻿ and ﻿ u = g ( x ) u=g\left(x\right) u=g(x)﻿, then find ﻿ d y d x \frac{dy}{dx} dxdy​﻿.

y = ( 5 + 2 x ) 7 y=\left(5+2x\right)^7