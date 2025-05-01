A thin rod extends from x = 0 x=0 to x = 6 x=6 with density ρ ( x ) = { 3 if 0 ≤ x < 2 1 if 2 ≤ x < 4 2 if 4 ≤ x ≤ 6 \rho\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}3 & \text{if }0\leq x<2\\ 1 & \text{if }2\le x<4\\ 2 & \text{if }4\leq x\leq6\end{cases} in kg/m \text{kg/m} . What is the total mass (in kg \text{kg} ) of the rod?