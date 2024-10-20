Consider the function h ( x ) = 3 sin ⁡ ( 2 x ) 2 x − π h\left(x\right)=\frac{3\sin\left(2x\right)}{2x-\pi} , for x ≠ π 2 x

e\frac{\pi}{2} . Using L'Hôpital's Rule, determine the value of h ( x ) h\left(x\right) as x → π 2 x\to\frac{\pi}{2} for a possible continuous extension at x = π 2 x=\frac{\pi}{2} .