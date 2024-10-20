Given the derivative of the function y = g ( x ) y = g(x) is y ′ = ( x + 2 ) 30 ( x − 3 ) ( x + 1 ) y^{\prime}=(x+2)^{30}(x-3)(x+1) . Determine the points where the graph of g ( x ) g\left(x\right) might have a local minimum or local maximum.