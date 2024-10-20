The function f ( x ) is decreasing on ( − 3 , 3 ) and increasing on ( − ∞ , − 3 ) and ( 3 , ∞ ) . \text{The function }f(x)\text{ is decreasing on }\left(-\sqrt3,\sqrt3\right)\text{ and increasing on }\left(-\infty,-\sqrt3\right)\text{ and }\left(\sqrt3,\infty\right).