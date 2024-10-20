The function f ( x ) is increasing on ( − 4 , 0 ) and ( 2 , ∞ ) , and decreasing on ( − ∞ , − 4 ) and ( 0 , 2 ) . \text{The function }f(x)\text{ is increasing on }\left(-4,0\right)\text{ and }\left(2,\infty\right)\text{, and decreasing on }\left(-\infty,-4\right)\text{ and }\left(0,2\right).