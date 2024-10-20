Graph the function f ( x ) = x 2 2 x − 6 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2}{2x-6} . The first and second derivative are given.

f ′ ( x ) = 2 x ( x − 6 ) ( 2 x − 6 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{2x\left(x-6\right)}{\left(2x-6\right)^2}