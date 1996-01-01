Let { c n } \{c_n\} be a sequence defined by c n + 1 = 3 4 c n + 4 c_{n+1} = \frac{3}{4}c_n + 4 , with c 0 = 32 c_0 = 32 . Assuming the sequence converges, find the limit of { c n } \{c_n\} as n → ∞ n \to \infty .