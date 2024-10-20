A company produces x x thousand paper cups per day, and the revenue from selling these is given by the function r ( x ) = 5000 ( 1 − 2 x ) r\left(x\right)=5000\left(1-\frac{2}{x}\right) dollars. Find the limit of r ′ ( x ) r^{\prime}\left(x\right) as x → ∞ x\to\infty and interpret this in the context of the company's revenue.