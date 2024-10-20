Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
An environmental scientist is examining the temperature change in a soil profile. At the surface, where depth is , the temperature is . At the depth of , the temperature is . A temperature gradient exceeding a threshold of indicates the potential for rapid soil moisture evaporation. Using the Mean Value Theorem, find the temperature gradient and determine if it exceeds the critical threshold.
An environmental scientist is examining the temperature change in a soil profile. At the surface, where depth is , the temperature is . At the depth of , the temperature is . A temperature gradient exceeding a threshold of indicates the potential for rapid soil moisture evaporation. Using the Mean Value Theorem, find the temperature gradient and determine if it exceeds the critical threshold.