Let f ( u ) = u f\left(u\right)=\sqrt{u} and u = g ( x ) = 2 x + 3 x − 1 u=g\left(x\right)=\frac{2x+3}{x-1} . Find the derivative of the composite function ﻿ ( f ∘ g ) ( x ) \left(f\circ g\right)\left(x\right) (f∘g)(x)﻿ at x = 2 x=2 .