For the function h ( z ) h(z) defined as h ( z ) = h(z)= { z 3 − 27 z 2 − 9 , if z ≠ ± 3 4 , if z = 3 6 , if z = − 3 \begin{cases}\frac{z^3-27}{z^2-9},\text{ if }z

eq\pm3\\ 4,\text{ if }z=3\\ 6,\text{ if }z=-3\end{cases} , determine the intervals of continuity.