At what time does the ball reach its maximum height if it is thrown upward from the top of a ﻿ 50 50 50﻿ m \text{m} high building with an initial speed of ﻿ 20 20 20﻿ m/s \text{m/s} , and its height above the ground is given by the equation ﻿ s ( t ) = − 10 t 2 + 20 t + 50 s(t) = -10t^2 + 20t + 50 s(t)=−10t2+20t+50﻿?