For the function f ( x ) = x + 4 f(x)=\sqrt{x+4} on the interval [ − 3 , 0 ] \left\lbrack-3,0\right\rbrack , find the value or values of c c that satisfy the equation f ( b ) − f ( a ) b − a = f ′ ( c ) \frac{f\left(b\right)-f\left(a\right)}{b-a}=f^{\prime}\left(c\right) according to the Mean Value Theorem.