Use Newton’s method to approximate all roots of f ( x ) = ln ⁡ ( x ) − x 2 + 4 f\left(x\right)=\ln\left(x\right)-x^2+4 , by first using analysis or graphing to choose good starting values. (Hint: ln ⁡ ( x ) \ln\left(x\right) is defined only for x > 0 x>0 .)