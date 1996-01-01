A skydiver is descending under the influence of gravity and air resistance. According to Newton's Second Law of Motion, the velocity v ( t ) v(t) of the skydiver satisfies the equation m ⋅ v ′ ( t ) = m g + R ( v ) m\cdot v^{\prime}(t)=mg+R(v) , where m m is the mass of the skydiver, g g is the acceleration due to gravity, and R ( v ) R(v) represents the resistive force due to air drag. Assume the resistive force is proportional to the square of the velocity and acts opposite to the direction of motion, so R ( v ) = − c v 2 R(v)=-cv^2 , where c > 0 c > 0 is the drag coefficient. Suppose the positive direction is downward. Find the velocity function v ( t ) v(t) assuming v ( 0 ) = 0 v(0) = 0 , and that the velocity satisfies the condition 0 < v 2 < g m c 0 < v^2 < \frac{gm}{c} .