The weights of adult male pandas are normally distributed with a mean of 220 lb 220~\text{lb} and a standard deviation of 15 lb 15~\text{lb} . The fraction of pandas with weights between a a and b b (with a < b a < b ) pounds is given by the integral 1 15 2 π ∫ a b e − 1 2 ( x − 220 15 ) 2 d x \frac{1}{15 \sqrt{2 \pi}}\int_{a}^{b}e^{-\frac12(\frac{x-220}{15})^2}dx . What percentage of adult male pandas weigh between 205 205 and 235 235 pounds? Use the Midpoint Rule with n = 8 n = 8 subintervals.