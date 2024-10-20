A drone is flying vertically away from a straight and level road at a constant rate of ﻿ 3 ft/s 3\text{ ft/s} 3 ft/s﻿. At the same moment, a car starts moving on the road directly below the drone at a constant speed of ﻿ 12 ft/s 12\text{ ft/s} 12 ft/s﻿. If the drone is initially ﻿ 40 ft 40\text{ ft} 40 ft﻿ above the road, how fast is the distance between the car and the drone increasing ﻿ 2 2 2﻿ seconds later?