Which of the following graphs has f ′ ( x ) > 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)\gt{0} at ( − 3 , 0 ) \left(-3,0\right) and ( 3 , ∞ ) \left(3,\infty\right) , and f ′ ( x ) < 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)\lt{0} at ( − ∞ , − 3 ) \left(-\infty,-3\right) and ( 0 , 3 ) \left(0,3\right) ?