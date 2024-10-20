Apply L'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → 0 x→ 0 :

f ( x ) = cos ⁡ ( x ) − 1 + x 2 2 4 x 4 f\left(x\right)=\frac{\cos\left(x\right)-1+\frac{x^2}{2}}{4x^4}