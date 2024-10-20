Determine the quadratic approximation to g ( x ) = 3 x g\left(x\right)=\frac{3}{x} at x = 3 x=3 . Note that a function g ( x ) g\left(x\right) has a quadratic approximation of the form P ( x ) = c 0 + c 1 ( x − m ) + c 2 ( x − m ) 2 P\left(x\right)=c_0+c_1\left(x-m\right)+c_2\left(x-m\right)^2 at x = m x=m , where P ( m ) = g ( m ) P\left(m\right)=g\left(m\right) , P ′ ( m ) = g ′ ( m ) P^{\prime}\left(m\right)=g^{\prime}\left(m\right) , and P ′ ′ ( m ) = g ′ ′ ( m ) P^{\prime\prime}\left(m\right)=g^{\prime\prime}\left(m\right) .